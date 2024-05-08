Ukrainian military stopped Russian sabotage group in Kharkiv region, reports AFU General Staff

The Russian sabotage group tried to break through in the Kharkiv region. But the enemy was stopped.

AFU stopped the Russian sabotage group

The Defence forces prevented the penetration of the enemy's sabotage group in the area of the Pylna settlement of the Kharkiv region, the AFU General Staff reports.

In addition, as the military noted, in the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian forces to threatening areas, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.

The Russians have a plan to seize Kharkiv and Sumy

The Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, confirmed that the Russian Federation plans to capture Kharkiv and Sumy. Still, the Ukrainian troops do not know how serious these plans are.

Our special services say that the Russians really have a plan to take Kharkiv or Sumy, but we do not know how serious these plans are and whether they are able to implement them with the forces they have at their disposal, said Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

Pavlyuk stated that the primary goal of Russia remains the destruction of Ukraine as a nation. According to him, the Russians plan to seize not only Donetsk and Luhansk regions but also Zaporizhzhia.

According to the DIU deputy head, Vadym Skibitskyi, the Russian northern group, which is based on the border with Kharkiv, currently has 35,000 military personnel, but the occupiers intend to increase it to 50,000 - 70,000 troops. Russia is also "generating a reserve division" (i.e. 15,000 to 20,000 men) in central Russia that it can add to the main effort.

Skibitskyi believes this is insufficient for an operation to capture a large city but may be enough for a minor task.