Putin's ally Kadyrov demands blitzkrieg in Odessa and Kharkiv

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has claimed the Russian invaders are making extremely slow progress on the Ukrainian front.

Kadyrov demands blitzkrieg in Ukraine

The head of Chechnya made a new absurd statement on the occasion of the ‘inauguration’ of illegitimate Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose dictatorship has lasted for more than two decades.

I believe that we need to attack more actively, we need to hit hard while there is still time. This month we need to take the nearest territory. We must take Odesa and Kharkiv, Ramzan Kadyrov said. Share

Putin's henchman decided not to stop with this absurd plan.

As it turned out, he also somehow wants to force Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign the papers the Kremlin needs.

The head of Chechnya clarified that he was referring to documents that would guarantee the security of Russia, its population and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine.

Is Russia able to capture Kharkiv?

Russian propagandists are increasingly spreading fake news that the Russian army will attempt to capture Kharkiv or other Ukrainian cities.

According to analysts, the Kremlin is trying to stretch Ukrainian troops along the border with such ‘fakes’.

Most experts have concluded that they see no real threat.

For example, General and former head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Mykola Malomuzh, assures that Russia does not have enough strength to take Kharkiv.

He believes that for this it is necessary to gather at least 1 million people.