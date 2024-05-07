Ukrainian President's Office advisor ridicules Putin's so-called inauguration

The adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, noted that on May 7, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation was not the "inauguration" of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, but "the classic Russian coronation of another criminal leader".
Zelenskyy's Office advisor reacted to the "performance" in the Kremlin
As Mykhailo Podolyak emphasised, Vladimir Putin is not the president of Russia; he is a "classic ill-educated dictator."
Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that they see no reason to recognise Vladimir Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of Russia.
Putin is no longer the legitimate president of Russia
What is essential to understand is that after the large-scale falsification of "elections" in Russia, the dictator lost his legitimacy as the president of this country.
Many of Kyiv's allies supported the position regarding Putin's illegitimacy, but some went directly to Moscow for this event, namely:
France
Hungary
Slovakia
Greece
Malta
Cyprus
Belgium was also on this list as of the evening of May 6. However, the country later announced that it would not send representatives to the Kremlin for ceremonial events.
The US and most EU countries will not attend the event. Independent observers and experts assess the elections in the Russian Federation as non-free and non-competitive.
