Ukrainian President's Office advisor ridicules Putin's so-called inauguration
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukrainian President's Office advisor ridicules Putin's so-called inauguration

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Mykhailo Podolyak

The adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, noted that on May 7, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation was not the "inauguration" of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, but "the classic Russian coronation of another criminal leader".

Zelenskyy's Office advisor reacted to the "performance" in the Kremlin

As Mykhailo Podolyak emphasised, Vladimir Putin is not the president of Russia; he is a "classic ill-educated dictator."

[It was] not "inauguration." [It was] the classic Russian coronation of another camp criminal leader. [It was] not a free country. [It was] a full-fledged dictatorship with pronounced complexes of hatred, envy, and desire for someone else's blood. It was unwilling to meet modern times. However, there was an expressed intention to increase aggression and expansion and to scale wars in various formats.

Mykhailo Podolyak

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ukrainian President's Office advisor 

Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that they see no reason to recognise Vladimir Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of Russia.

Such actions of the Russian Federation, despite warnings from authoritative international institutions, once again prove that its leadership does not recognise its responsibility and is not going to stop the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, emphasised MFA's statement.

Putin is no longer the legitimate president of Russia

What is essential to understand is that after the large-scale falsification of "elections" in Russia, the dictator lost his legitimacy as the president of this country.

Many of Kyiv's allies supported the position regarding Putin's illegitimacy, but some went directly to Moscow for this event, namely:

  • France

  • Hungary

  • Slovakia

  • Greece

  • Malta

  • Cyprus

Belgium was also on this list as of the evening of May 6. However, the country later announced that it would not send representatives to the Kremlin for ceremonial events.

The US and most EU countries will not attend the event. Independent observers and experts assess the elections in the Russian Federation as non-free and non-competitive.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belgium has ignored ‘inauguration’ of Putin
Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is already prepared to conduct operation against NATO, says Polish military counterintelligence chief
Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Patriarch Kirill compared Putin to vassal of Batu Khan — video
Kirill and Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?