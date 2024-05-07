Ukrainian President's Office advisor ridicules Putin's so-called inauguration

The adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, noted that on May 7, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation was not the "inauguration" of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, but "the classic Russian coronation of another criminal leader".

Zelenskyy's Office advisor reacted to the "performance" in the Kremlin

As Mykhailo Podolyak emphasised, Vladimir Putin is not the president of Russia; he is a "classic ill-educated dictator."

[It was] not "inauguration." [It was] the classic Russian coronation of another camp criminal leader. [It was] not a free country. [It was] a full-fledged dictatorship with pronounced complexes of hatred, envy, and desire for someone else's blood. It was unwilling to meet modern times. However, there was an expressed intention to increase aggression and expansion and to scale wars in various formats. Mykhailo Podolyak Ukrainian President's Office advisor

Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that they see no reason to recognise Vladimir Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of Russia.

Such actions of the Russian Federation, despite warnings from authoritative international institutions, once again prove that its leadership does not recognise its responsibility and is not going to stop the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, emphasised MFA's statement. Share

Putin is no longer the legitimate president of Russia

What is essential to understand is that after the large-scale falsification of "elections" in Russia, the dictator lost his legitimacy as the president of this country.

Many of Kyiv's allies supported the position regarding Putin's illegitimacy, but some went directly to Moscow for this event, namely:

France

Hungary

Slovakia

Greece

Malta

Cyprus

Belgium was also on this list as of the evening of May 6. However, the country later announced that it would not send representatives to the Kremlin for ceremonial events.