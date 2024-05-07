Belgium has ignored ‘inauguration’ of Putin
Category
World
Publication date

Belgium has ignored ‘inauguration’ of Putin

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

According to Radio Liberty, 6 EU members will send representatives to the ‘inauguration’ of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, but one country changed its mind at the last minute.

Belgium has decided not to recognise Putin's legitimacy

As journalists have learned, the ambassadors of France, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Hungary and Slovakia will attend the inauguration of the Kremlin leader.

What is important to understand is that as of the evening of 6 May, Belgium also intended to send a representative to the event.

However, on the morning of 7 May, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs suddenly changed its mind, cancelled its decision and announced that it would not participate in the ceremony.

According to the Reuters news agency, seven countries are planning to attend Putin's inauguration, including France at the ambassador level.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on EU members to ignore the dictator's ‘inauguration’, but not everyone listened.

Putin is no longer the legitimate president of Russia

What is important to understand is that after the large-scale falsification of the ‘elections’ in Russia, dictator Putin lost his legitimacy as president of this country.

The Ukrainian authorities have stressed that they see no reason to recognise Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of Russia.

Such actions of the Russian Federation, despite warnings from reputable international institutions, once again prove that its leadership does not recognise its responsibility and is not going to stop the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in an official statement.

By the way, official Washington ignores Putin's "inauguration", but still considers him "president".

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Experts explain reasons behind Putin's nuclear threats
Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron goes against EU to please Putin
Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin made Russians accept war against Ukraine — Bloomberg
Vladimir Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?