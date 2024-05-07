The controversial head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has sent a rather strange greeting to the illegitimate Russian president Vladimir Putin during his fifth ‘inauguration’ on 7 May.

Patriarch Kirill unintentionally humiliated Putin

Addressing the dictator, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church began calling Putin ‘Your Highness’ and tried to pay as many compliments as possible, but most of them were not only strange but even humiliating.

Thus, Kirill compared Putin to Alexander Nevsky, saying that he did not have mercy for his enemies but became a saint.

This analogy seems extremely ironic, given the fact that Nevsky was actually a subject of Batu Khan.

It is known that in 1246 the prince received the Tver principality from the Mongols, and two years later he was given a label on the Kyiv grand ducal table.

De facto, throughout the history of his ‘reign’, Alexander Nevsky was a subject of the Golden Horde. The circumstances of his death are not known for certain.

The comparison of Putin to a vassal of Batu Khan looks extremely apt against the backdrop of statements that after his inauguration, the Russian dictator will go to bow to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Patriarch Kirill once again tied God to the Putin regime

Interestingly, at the end of his speech, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church wished the illegitimate Russian president to remain in power for many decades to come.

God grant that the end of the century means the end of your stay in power, Kirill said. Share

It is worth noting that the patriarch did not say anything similar during the previous inauguration.

In addition, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was worried that Putin's body might one day fail.

Along with this courage, I wish you especially peace of mind today. This is, of course, because if there is only one struggle, as they say, 24 hours a day, then not only the human body may not be able to withstand it, but diseases may arise against the background of such a state of mind, he added. Share

Kirill also cynically stated that God himself sent Putin to rule Russia.