Borrell called on EU countries not to attend Putin's 'inauguration'

According to Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, he urged EU members not to send their representatives to the ‘inauguration’ of illegitimate Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Borrell urged not to go to Putin's "inauguration"

According to the diplomat, after many discussions with the member countries, he sent them all a message with his understanding that "it would be correct not to attend this "inauguration".

My advice was not to do so. I think most member states will not attend. Josep Borrell High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

He also drew attention to the fact that the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian dictator and that the elections in Russia were neither fair nor just.

In addition, Josep Borrell emphasises that it will be difficult for the Ukrainian people and many Western leaders to understand why European representatives would attend the ‘inauguration’ in Moscow in this situation.

It would be a clear contradiction. My advice to member states has been not to attend, and I hope that many of them will follow this guidance. But each member state is completely sovereign in deciding whether to attend or not,’ explained Borrell. Share

What is known about Putin's "inauguration".

The event is scheduled for May 7, 2024.

According to preliminary data, representatives of at least six EU countries — France, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Hungary and Slovakia — will attend the "inauguration" of the Russian dictator.

Interestingly, Belgium also planned to attend, but changed its mind at the last minute.

The US will ignore Putin's "inauguration", but still consider him "president".