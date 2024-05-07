Xi Jinping outrages at criticism of China over the war in Ukraine

As The New York Times reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping was outraged that many countries accused Beijing of supporting Russia amid its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Xi Jinping responded harshly to criticism from Ukraine's allies

We are against the fact that the "Ukrainian crisis" [that’s what China calls Russia's war against Ukraine — ed.] is used to shift responsibility to a third country, blacken its image and ignite a new Cold War. Xi Jinping President of China

According to the Chinese leader, he was not at the origins of the war, was not a party to it, and, they say, did not participate in it.

Journalists noted that in this way, Xi reacted harshly to the reproaches of Ukraine's partners, primarily the USA.

It is known that official Washington is indignant that China is not only a buyer of a huge amount of Russian oil and gas, but also transfers satellite images, parts for fighter jets, microchips and other dual-purpose equipment to the Russian army.

European leaders are trying to sway Xi to their side

French leader Emmanuel Macron clarified to his Chinese colleague that "without security for Ukraine, there can be no security for Europe."

He also added that France is not at war with Russia or its people and does not seek to overthrow the Putin regime.

Macron says officials in Beijing and Paris "must maintain a close dialogue".

In addition, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that China should "use all its influence on Russia to stop its aggressive war against Ukraine."