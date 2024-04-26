Russian dictator Putin plans to visit China in May

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Putin plans to visit Chinese leader Xi Jinping in May. This visit could be his first foreign trip in the new presidential term.

Putin's upcoming visit to China

At the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Congress on April 25, Putin announced the upcoming visit and said he would present the Chinese leader with Chernyshevsky's book.

Reuters Agency first announced Putin's visit to Beijing on March 19. At the time, it was emphasised that the upcoming trip could be the first foreign trip of the head of the Kremlin regime during his new presidential term.

According to Reuters, the official inauguration of the Russian dictator is scheduled for May 7.

When Putin last visited China

The last time Putin visited China was in October 2023. At that time, he stated that he had been talking with Xi Jinping for a long time about the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Xi Jinping called Putin an "old friend" and proposed an initiative to create an "alternative development model for the world." He welcomed such an idea, emphasising Russia's "deep attachment" to China. Share

The governments of European countries condemned the re-election of Putin, recognising it unfair and undemocratic.

However, China, India, and North Korea congratulated the Russian dictator for extending his rule for another six years. This underscored the geopolitical divisions that have spread since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's visit to Beijing may take place before Xi's planned trip to Europe.

Relations between Russia and China

In recent years, China has strengthened its trade and military ties with Russia. The two countries announced an "unrestricted" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin chief told reporters that Russia and China share a similar global perspective and strong relations, thanks partly to his good personal relationship with Xi. He added that Moscow and Beijing will develop ties in the coming years.

Xi visited Russia in his first foreign trip since the coronavirus pandemic last March, shortly after winning an unprecedented third term as his country's head of state.

Putin and Xi have often emphasizemphasisedlose personal friendship and have met more than 40 times, most recently in October last year, when the Kremlin leader was the guest of honor at China's Belt and Road Initiative summit in Beijing.