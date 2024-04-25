Senate GOP leader criticises Biden for sending "a green light to Putin" with Afghanistan withdrawal

American leader Joe Biden "gave the green light" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin when the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. This statement was made by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican Party).

McConnell again publicly criticised Biden

The American senator admits that he considers the troop withdrawal one of Biden's mistakes, given what it "showed on” the international playing field."

We kept the lid on terrorism there. We shouldn’t have drawn the troops. When we did, that was like sending a green light to Putin, who was already thinking seriously about moving his troops up against the border. Mitch McConnell Senate Minority Leader

Moreover, the senator reminded that Biden's mandate is to deliver "a sufficient number of weapons quickly enough" to Ukraine.

According to him, the US's lack of haste led to the fact that Ukraine lost another part of its territories under the onslaught of the Russian army.

So, the administration did make a number of mistakes. But at least at this point, after a long delay, we’ve all come together and done what is needed to be done to help the Ukrainians. And you know, this is a huge issue to the whole world, concluded Mitch McConnell. Share

US to transfer even more ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The US President'President'sSecurity Adviser, Jake Sullivan, has officially confirmed that the United States of America will continue to supply Ukraine with ATACMS tactical missiles to defend against Russian aggression.

As I said in the introduction, we have already sent a few (missiles — ed.), and now that we have additional authority and funds, we will send more. Jake Sullivan Adviser to the US President on national security issues

However, the representative of Biden's team does not want to reveal the specific number of missiles that Washington plans to put in Ukraine.