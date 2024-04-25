Senate GOP leader criticises Biden for sending "a green light to Putin" with Afghanistan withdrawal

American leader Joe Biden "gave the green light" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin when the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. This statement was made by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican Party).
McConnell again publicly criticised Biden
The American senator admits that he considers the troop withdrawal one of Biden's mistakes, given what it "showed on” the international playing field."
Moreover, the senator reminded that Biden's mandate is to deliver "a sufficient number of weapons quickly enough" to Ukraine.
According to him, the US's lack of haste led to the fact that Ukraine lost another part of its territories under the onslaught of the Russian army.
US to transfer even more ATACMS missiles to Ukraine
The US President'President'sSecurity Adviser, Jake Sullivan, has officially confirmed that the United States of America will continue to supply Ukraine with ATACMS tactical missiles to defend against Russian aggression.
However, the representative of Biden's team does not want to reveal the specific number of missiles that Washington plans to put in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-