US discusses powerful sanctions against China's banks, yet not ready for radical decisions

Reuters learned from its insider that the American authorities are already discussing powerful sanctions against Chinese banks, but are not yet ready for such radical decisions.

The US doesn't dare to impose strong sanctions against China

According to an anonymous journalist source, the US has no apparent intention to impose sanctions against Chinese banks shortly.

The insider also added that official Washington is still counting on the "magical effect" of diplomacy.

According to media reports, the chief of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, plans to visit China this week to discuss controversial issues with Beijing, primarily those related to Russia's assistance in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

What is essential to understand is that the United States has imposed sanctions on small Chinese banks, such as Bank of Kunlun, for various issues, including dealings with Iranian institutions.

However, Washington has refused to introduce sanctions against China's big banks. Analysts have long considered it the “nuclear option” because of the vast ripple effects on the global economy and US-China relations.

China regularly assists Russia in the war with Ukraine

The authorities of the People's Republic of China began to actively provide diplomatic and economic support to Russia since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trade between Beijing and Moscow is growing sharply, and thanks to this cooperation, the Russian Federation was able to bypass Western sanctions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow and met with Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president last year for kidnapping Ukrainian children. Share

The US government has repeatedly stated that it was China that made the main contribution to Moscow's war against Ukraine, supplying critical components for weapons.