US prepares sanctions against China's banks for helping Russia in war against Ukraine

In Washington, it is hoped that the imposed sanctions will suspend Beijing's financial support for Russian military production.

What is known about US sanctions against Chinese banks

As the newspaper notes, China heeded Western warnings not to send weapons to Russia from the beginning of the war, but after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's trip to Beijing last year, Chinese exports to Russia of commercial goods with military applications have increased sharply.

With China now a major supplier of circuits, parts for aircraft, machines and machine tools, US officials say Beijing's help has allowed Moscow to rebuild its military-industrial capabilities.

Blinken is visiting China this week, and the question is whether this potent financial threat could affect Sino-Russian trade.

China's assistance to the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

It should be noted that Beijing has provided diplomatic and economic support to Russia since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trade between the countries has increased dramatically, and Moscow is circumventing Western sanctions with the help of Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow and met with Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president last year for kidnapping Ukrainian children.

Earlier, Blinken criticized China's support for the Russian military industry, saying that Beijing made the main contribution to Moscow's war against Ukraine by supplying critical components for weapons, the newspaper writes.

In recent weeks, US officials have put pressure on China, warning that Washington is poised to crack down on Chinese financial institutions that facilitate trade in goods with commercial and military uses.