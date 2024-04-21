US Secretary of State Blinken will go to China — CNN learned the purpose of the visit
Category
World
Publication date

Source:  CNN

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will go to China. The US expresses serious concern about Beijing's support for Russia.

What is known about Blinken's visit to China

As the publication notes, this is Blinken's second trip to the country as a high-ranking American diplomat.

We are in a different place than we were a year ago, when bilateral relations were at an all-time low, Blinken said.

US Secretary of State Blinken is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Chinese officials in Shanghai and Beijing during his April 24-26 visit.

Blinken has "three main goals for his trip to China":

  • making progress on key issues;

  • clearly and directly express concerns about bilateral regional and global issues;

  • responsible management of competition.

Blinken plans to reiterate the deep US concern about China's support for Russia's defense and industrial base, as well as human rights abuses.

The state secretary also plans to discuss the situation in the Middle East. The US has repeatedly called on China, both publicly and privately, to put pressure on Iran to exercise restraint.

The Secretary of State will discuss issues in the Indo-Pacific region, including China's provocations in the South China Sea, as well as North Korea's threatening rhetoric and reckless actions. Blinken will also reiterate the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the official said on condition of anonymity.

China's support for Russia

Last October, the Pentagon found out that China is massively supplying Russia with drones and small arms. Beijing denied its influence.

At the beginning of April, the United States said that Russia, thanks to the support of China, had almost restored its armed forces.

Earlier it was noted that the USA will raise the issue of China's support for the aggression of the Russian Federation within the framework of the "Big Seven" summit.

