French leader Emmanuel Macron continues to actively seek ways to quickly end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He is convinced that he will be able to sway the head of China to his side.

Macron wants to influence Putin with the help of Xi Jinping

As the journalists managed to find out, the head of the republic will do everything possible to convince his Chinese colleague to use the levers of influence available in the PRC on Putin to end his war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to a statement from the Elysée Palace, as of today, diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia are the highest priority for France.

During the personal talks with Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron will use all possible tools to sway the latter.

According to one of the anonymous sources, Macron also plans to raise the issue of Chinese companies helping Russia wage war against Ukraine.

Moreover, the French president will call official Beijing not to abandon the dialogue with Kyiv.

The parties will also focus on the situation in the Middle East, the fight against climate change, and trade disputes, primarily regarding electric cars, alcohol, and cosmetics.

What is known about Xi Jinping's European tour

On May 5, the Chinese leader arrived in France, starting his several-day tour of European countries.

He will be in Paris on May 6 and 7, then go to Serbia and Hungary.

It is important to understand that this is his first visit to the continent since the coronavirus pandemic—that is, within the last five years.

It also recently became known that Vladimir Putin, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, intends to visit China. However, the purpose of his visit is still unknown.

What is essential to understand is that China continues to assist the Russian Federation in its war against Ukraine.