China's Xi Jinping to visit Europe for the first time in five years
China's Xi Jinping to visit Europe for the first time in five years

Xi Jinping
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

In May, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary. This is his first visit to Europe in the last 5 years.

Xi's visit to Europe

According to Bloomberg, the visit comes amid Sino-European tensions over a range of issues, including trade, espionage allegations and Beijing's support for Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China reported that Xi Jinping will visit France and Hungary on May 5-10.

This tour is vital to promote ties between China and France, Serbia, Hungary and the EU as a whole, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular briefing on Monday, April 29.

During the visit, Xi will meet with the three countries' leaders, Lin added.

Xi's visit to Serbia is expected to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the deadly US bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade.

During the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999, US missiles killed three Chinese journalists. The White House later called the hit a mistake and chalked it to faulty cards. This sparked anti-US protests in China and helped sow Beijing's distrust of NATO.

Why is Xi going to Europe?

Bloomberg writes that Beijing is trying to improve European relations, as Brussels has become more assertive in responding to China's trade policy.

European leaders have spoken out against China's dramatic increase in manufacturing capacity, its massive trade surplus and its support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Commenting on Xi's visit to Serbia, Neil Thomas, a research fellow on Chinese politics at the Asia Institute's Center for Public Policy:

By visiting a European country that has not imposed Western sanctions against Moscow, Xi would make it clear that China intends to support Russia and deepen their partnership. The main function of this close relationship is to balance against America.

