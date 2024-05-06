Russia's occupiers strike Kharkiv on May 5 with three guided aerial bombs
Russia's occupiers strike Kharkiv on May 5 with three guided aerial bombs

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv
Russia bombed Kharkiv with UMPB D30 glider munitions in the afternoon of May 5.

Russia dropped three aerial bombs on Kharkiv

On the afternoon of May 5, the Russian army struck Kharkiv with three UMPB D30 interspecies gliding munitions.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this.

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with three UMPB D30-SN (unified cross-species gliding ammunition, caliber 30 cm).

Wreckage of Russian UMPB D30-SN

In addition to residential buildings and cars, a medical facility was damaged, and the prosecutor's office was added.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

According to the district emergency department, dry grass caught fire at the site of one of the hits, and rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

At another address, emergency workers helped the residents of one of the apartment buildings to get out by unlocking the front door.

An examination of the affected areas and objects is currently being conducted. Psychologists and sappers of the State Emergency Service work on site.

A building destroyed by an airstrike in Kharkiv

Russia attacked Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles on Easter

In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of the airstrike increased to 10.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleg Syniegubov, announced this.

Victims of the attacks in the center of Kharkiv continue to seek medical help. At this moment, medics are providing assistance to ten victims at two addresses of hits. The data is updated.

According to Syniegubov, the Russians hit the residential sector, hitting between houses.

There are damaged houses, windows were damaged by the blast wave. Apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

As of 5:30 p.m., the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, reported one victim in serious condition.

Among the 10 injured as a result of the attack on Kharkiv, one woman is in serious condition, her identity is being established. Two more men and a woman are being treated at a medical facility, their condition is average. Other victims received medical assistance on the spot. Another terror of the Russian army against the civilian population.

