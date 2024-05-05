Russians bombard Kharkiv midtown with aerial bomb, seven injured

On Easter, May 5, Russian troops shelled the centre of Kharkiv. So far, seven injured people are known.

The Russian army attacked the central part of Kharkiv

The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported about a hit in the residential area. So far, two people have been injured as a result of the attack.

Later, Terekhov reported that the number of wounded had increased from two to five people.

The number of injured is increasing. Currently, there are already five of them, Terekhov noted. Share

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, noted that the occupiers struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Also, after the shelling of the centre of Kharkiv, a private house was hit. Two people were injured there.

So far, seven victims are known as a result of the Russian attack.

What is known about Russia's night attack on Ukraine

On May 5, Russian troops released 24 kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defence forces shot down 23 "Shaheds". As noted, enemy drones were shot down that night in three areas, namely:

Kharkiv,

Kherson,

Dnipropetrovsk regions.

It is known that there were explosions in Kharkiv at night. Also, as a result of the attack, there is damage in the Dnipro region and the region.

In particular, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that during the night, "East" Air Command fighters destroyed 12 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region — one shot down each in the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts and ten more in the Dnipro region.