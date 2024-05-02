Children injured after latest Russian bombings in Kharkiv region

In the afternoon of 2 May, the Russian terrorist army once again struck Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. Seven people were wounded in the town of Derhachi.

In Derhachy, children were injured by Russian guided aerial bombs

At 4 p.m., the head of the Kharkiv Region Military Administration (RMA), Oleg Synyehubov, warned about the danger of a Russian attack for Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district. Soon there was a message about the victims of the Russian strike.

The occupiers hit the civilian infrastructure in Derhachy, Kharkiv district. Previously, four children were injured. Oleg Synyehubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

Verification by specialized services and liquidation of consequences is ongoing.

Do not leave the shelters until the alarm goes off, repeated strikes by guided aerial bobms are possible.

At 16:32 it became known that the enemy is again attacking Kharkiv with anti-aircraft guns.

At 4:38 p.m. Synyehubov reported that the number of casualties from Russian bombs had increased.

As of now, seven people have been injured, six of them children, as a result of enemy air strikes on Derhachy.

Two of the children received minor injuries to their limbs, four received moderate injuries. All victims were hospitalised.

A 75-year-old man was treated on the spot.

The invaders hit the central part of the city. Previously, guided aerial bombs. As a result of the impact of the guided aerial bomb, the two-story building caught fire, Sinegubov added.

