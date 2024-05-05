Injury toll after Russia's strike on Kharkiv rises to ten

Around 2:00 p.m. on May 5, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. At this time, it is known about the injured as a result of the airstrike.
Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Easter
In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of the airstrike increased to 10.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleg Suniegubov, announced this.
According to Synegubov, the Russians hit the residential sector, hitting between houses.
The Russian army attacked the central part of Kharkiv
On Easter, May 5, Russian troops shelled the centre of Kharkiv. So far, five injured people are known.
As the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported, the blow fell in the residential area. So far, it was known about two victims as a result of the attack.
Later, Terekhov reported that the number of wounded had increased from 2 to 5 people.
The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, noted that the occupiers struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
Also, after the shelling of the centre of Kharkiv, a private house was hit. Two people were injured there.
So far, seven victims have been reported as a result of the Russian attack.
