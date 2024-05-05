Injury toll after Russia's strike on Kharkiv rises to ten

Around 2:00 p.m. on May 5, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. At this time, it is known about the injured as a result of the airstrike.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Easter

In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of the airstrike increased to 10.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleg Suniegubov, announced this.

Victims of the attacks in the centre of Kharkiv continue to seek medical help. At this moment, medics are assisting ten victims at two addresses of hits. The data is updated. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

According to Synegubov, the Russians hit the residential sector, hitting between houses.

There are damaged houses, windows were damaged by the blast wave. Apartment buildings and cars were damaged. Share

The Russian army attacked the central part of Kharkiv

On Easter, May 5, Russian troops shelled the centre of Kharkiv. So far, five injured people are known.

As the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported, the blow fell in the residential area. So far, it was known about two victims as a result of the attack.

Later, Terekhov reported that the number of wounded had increased from 2 to 5 people.

The number of wounded is increasing. Currently, there are already five of them, Terekhov noted. Share

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, noted that the occupiers struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Also, after the shelling of the centre of Kharkiv, a private house was hit. Two people were injured there.