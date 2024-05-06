Russia attacks Kharkiv region with modified FAB-1500 bomb for the first time

The Russian army struck with a modified FAB-1500 on the territory of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, destroying an entire street. An elderly woman died as a result of the impact.

What is known about the Russian strike with a modified FAB-1500 in the Kharkiv region

Everything around shuddered, as if an earthquake had begun. An entire street was destroyed with one blow. The inhabitants of the village of Monachynivka had to experience and see this. The enemy launched a high-powered weapon — a high-explosive aerial bomb weighing one and a half tons — at people and their houses, said Serhiy Bolvinov, an investigator of the police department of the Kharkiv region. Share

He notes that no more than a hundred residents remained in this border village, and no single soldier existed.

The Russians equipped the FAB-1500 with a particular module so that the bomb could glide in the air after launch from the plane.

He emphasized that this was the first time the Russians had used weapons of such power against the population of the Kharkiv region.

The only thing they managed to achieve was to destroy the villagers' houses and kill an 88-year-old woman. Her body was taken out from under the rubble after the impact, the report says. Share

Russia dropped three aerial bombs on Kharkiv

On the afternoon of May 5, the Russian army struck Kharkiv with three UMPB D30 gliding munitions.

As a result of the attack, 15 people were injured.

According to preliminary data from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the enemy struck the city with three UMPB D30-SN (unified interspecies planing ammunition, caliber 30 cm).

In addition to residential buildings and cars, a medical facility was damaged, and the prosecutor's office was added.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).