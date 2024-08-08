The self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko said that Russia's defeat in the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine would allegedly affect all CIS countries.
Points of attention
- Lukashenko voices concerns about the possible collapse of Russia and its repercussions on the former USSR countries.
- The Belarusian dictator emphasizes the importance of unity and cooperation among post-Soviet nations, highlighting their dependence on Russia.
- Lukashenko warns of potential consequences for countries deviating from Russia's sphere of influence and seeking individual benefits amidst geopolitical turmoil.
- The dictator criticizes the behavior of countries turning away from unity due to fear of Western sanctions, urging them to stand together in the face of challenges.
- Recent events underscore the vulnerability of post-Soviet countries in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, prompting Lukashenko to urge for solidarity and caution against self-serving actions.
Lukashenko has already started talking about the collapse of Russia
Lukashenko also began to complain that some countries of the former USSR were allegedly moving away from unity due to fear of Western sanctions.
Lukashenko alludes to the dependence of post-Soviet countries on Russia
At the same time, he warned that, allegedly, in the conditions of an extremely volatile situation, every country may need to turn to Russia for help tomorrow.
