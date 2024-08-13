Due to the lack of military equipment in the criminal war against Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is already taking it from the neighboring controlled Belarus.

What is known about the transfer of military equipment to Belarus to the Russian occupiers

It is noted that the self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko ordered the transfer of military equipment from the warehouses of active Belarusian units to the Russian occupiers, as his country's army also emptied its own general arsenal.

It is emphasized that journalists of the publication learned about the relevant decision from an interlocutor from the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

The publication notes that Russia asked Belarus for the transfer of equipment after the start of the successful offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

In Kurshchyna, the Russian military faced an acute shortage of weapons and heavy equipment.

Tanks of the Belarusian army

At the same time, the journalists of the publication note that this is not the first time that Belarus has transferred its own military equipment to Russia.

For example, in 2022, when the Russian armed forces suffered significant losses in Ukraine after a full-scale invasion, Russia asked Belarus to use its arsenals.

What is known about the critical situation with weapons and equipment in the army of Belarus

However, currently, as the publication emphasizes, a critical situation has developed.

In 2022, Lukashenko handed over equipment to the Russian Federation from warehouses, and now he is forced to hand over equipment from operating divisions.

This indicates that Belarus's own arsenals were effectively depleted.

It is noteworthy that, despite the empty warehouses of weapons, Lukashenko recently began to hint at possible direct hostilities with Ukraine.

The reason for such manipulative threats and the demonstrative movement of Belarusian equipment on the border was that the self-proclaimed president of Belarus dreamed of Ukrainian drones that allegedly "crossed the airspace".