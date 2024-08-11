Belarus threatens Ukraine with closing its diplomatic mission. What's the matter?

In Belarus, under fanciful reasons, they said that they could raise the issue of the "expediency of the further presence" of the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Minsk.
Belarus threatens Ukraine with closing its diplomatic mission
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus summoned the temporary chargé d'affaires of Ukraine Olga Tymush and told her without appeal that the country could raise the issue of the "expediency of the further presence" of the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Minsk.
A strong protest was expressed to the Ukrainian diplomat and a corresponding note was handed over in connection with the violation of the border of the Republic of Belarus by a group of unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the territory of Ukraine.
It was especially pointed out that, if the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Belarus is unable to influence the prevention of such provocations, the Belarusian side will raise the question of the feasibility of its further presence in Minsk.
What preceded the scandal in Belarus
On August 10, Oleksandr Lukashenko accused Ukraine of violating the airspace of Belarus. He said that the Belarusian air defense system allegedly shot down Ukrainian drones, in total, during this, about a dozen UAVs were recorded.
Subsequently, Lukashenko gave instructions to strengthen the grouping of Belarusian troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions near the Ukrainian border. "Polonaise" and "Iskander" are sent there.
