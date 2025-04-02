Lithuania names deadline for Ukraine's accession to the EU

According to the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Kęstutis Budris, Ukraine may become a full member of the European Union in the coming years, but no later than 2030.
Points of attention
- The Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasizes the dedication and motivation of Ukraine in joining the European family, expressing hope for a faster accession process.
- Lithuania shares its knowledge and experience from its own EU accession process to help Ukraine, showcasing its commitment to Ukraine's EU aspirations.
Ukraine may soon join the EU
According to the Lithuanian diplomat, accession by 2030 is "the deadline."
Despite this, the head of Lithuanian diplomacy cherishes the hope that Ukraine can join the European family much faster.
The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also drew attention to the fact that his country is investing the best knowledge and experience from its own EU accession process to help Ukraine.
That is why she is among the initiators of the Ukraine2EU project, which was officially launched in Ukraine on April 1.
Ukraine2EU is co-funded by the EU, Denmark and Lithuania, and was recently joined by Sweden.
The main goal of this program is to support Ukrainian institutions in managing the EU accession process and implementing the necessary reforms.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-