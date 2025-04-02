Lithuania names deadline for Ukraine's accession to the EU
Lithuania names deadline for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Source:  RBC Ukraine

According to the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Kęstutis Budris, Ukraine may become a full member of the European Union in the coming years, but no later than 2030.

Points of attention

  • The Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasizes the dedication and motivation of Ukraine in joining the European family, expressing hope for a faster accession process.
  • Lithuania shares its knowledge and experience from its own EU accession process to help Ukraine, showcasing its commitment to Ukraine's EU aspirations.

According to the Lithuanian diplomat, accession by 2030 is "the deadline."

We need to set this deadline and count down the deadlines for all the other important decisions that need to be made.

Kęstutis Budris

Kęstutis Budris

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Despite this, the head of Lithuanian diplomacy cherishes the hope that Ukraine can join the European family much faster.

We believe that you can do this by 2030. That is why we are so committed to this, because you inspire us with your dedication and motivation,” Budris emphasized.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also drew attention to the fact that his country is investing the best knowledge and experience from its own EU accession process to help Ukraine.

That is why she is among the initiators of the Ukraine2EU project, which was officially launched in Ukraine on April 1.

Ukraine2EU is co-funded by the EU, Denmark and Lithuania, and was recently joined by Sweden.

The main goal of this program is to support Ukrainian institutions in managing the EU accession process and implementing the necessary reforms.

