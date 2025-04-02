Ukraine2EU program launched in Ukraine — important details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine2EU program launched in Ukraine — important details

What is important to know about the Ukraine2EU program
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ukraine2EU program has been officially launched in Ukraine, the main goal of which is to support Ukrainian institutions in managing the process of joining the European Union and implementing the necessary reforms.

Points of attention

  • The Ukraine2EU program will be implemented for the next 2 years by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA), with key officials like Denys Shmyhal and Katarina Maternova highlighting its significance.
  • Through strategic coordination and institutional support, Ukraine aims to strengthen its capacity and make stable progress towards European integration with the help of the Ukraine2EU program.

What is important to know about the Ukraine2EU program

On April 1, the conference "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: The Choice Has Been Made, It's a Matter of Time" was held, attended by representatives of Ukraine, the European Union, Lithuania, and Denmark.

The Ukraine2EU program itself is jointly funded by the EU, Denmark, and Lithuania, and recently joined by Sweden.

It is designed for the next 2 years and will be implemented by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA).

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, officially welcomed the launch of the program. He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine and Europe have always been together.

And today our task is to confirm this, to go through the integration track as quickly and successfully as possible. The Ukraine2EU tool gives us new opportunities in this.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/Ukraine2EUProgramme

Katarina Maternova, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, also made a statement on this issue.

She recalled the importance of strategic coordination and institutional support on Ukraine's path to membership in the bloc.

"Thanks to the Ukraine2EU program, we are strengthening Ukraine's institutional capacity and ensuring stable progress towards European integration," the diplomat emphasized.

Photo: facebook.com/Ukraine2EUProgramme

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union wants to use a "nuclear scenario" against Hungary
The EU is ready for radical action
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ammunition for the AFU. The European Union increases annual military assistance to Ukraine
The European Union
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union has provided Ukraine with a new large-scale tranche
Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine received another 3.5 billion euros

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?