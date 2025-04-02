Ukraine2EU program launched in Ukraine — important details

The Ukraine2EU program has been officially launched in Ukraine, the main goal of which is to support Ukrainian institutions in managing the process of joining the European Union and implementing the necessary reforms.
Points of attention
- The Ukraine2EU program will be implemented for the next 2 years by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA), with key officials like Denys Shmyhal and Katarina Maternova highlighting its significance.
- Through strategic coordination and institutional support, Ukraine aims to strengthen its capacity and make stable progress towards European integration with the help of the Ukraine2EU program.
What is important to know about the Ukraine2EU program
On April 1, the conference "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: The Choice Has Been Made, It's a Matter of Time" was held, attended by representatives of Ukraine, the European Union, Lithuania, and Denmark.
The Ukraine2EU program itself is jointly funded by the EU, Denmark, and Lithuania, and recently joined by Sweden.
It is designed for the next 2 years and will be implemented by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA).
The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, officially welcomed the launch of the program. He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine and Europe have always been together.
Katarina Maternova, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, also made a statement on this issue.
She recalled the importance of strategic coordination and institutional support on Ukraine's path to membership in the bloc.
