The European Union has provided Ukraine with a new large-scale tranche

On April 1, the European Commission transferred another tranche to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program. What is important to understand is that this time it is about 3.5 billion euros.
Points of attention
- The assistance provided by the EU aims to help Ukraine maintain macroeconomic stability during challenging times and rebuild effectively.
- Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude for the EU's support and emphasized the importance of solidarity in overcoming difficulties and achieving progress.
Ukraine received another 3.5 billion euros
This was announced by the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
According to the head of government, the new tranche of financial assistance from official Brussels will enable Ukraine to continue to maintain macroeconomic stability.
In addition, it is noted that the European Commission noted our country's commitment to implementing reforms on the path to full membership in the EU.
Denys Shmyhal draws attention to the fact that total financial assistance within the framework of the Ukraine Facility mechanism has already reached 19.6 billion euros.
