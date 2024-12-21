IMF approves new large-scale tranche for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund completed the sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine and approved the allocation of a new tranche of $1.1 billion.

What is known about the new IMF decision regarding Ukraine?

The head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, commented on this issue.

The latter stated that as a result of a successful review, Ukraine will receive a tranche of about $1.1 billion in the near future.

Thus, financing from the IMF this year will reach almost $5.4 billion, and the total amount of payments under the EFF program will be $9.8 billion. Serhiy Marchenko Head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

The Fund's team draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian economy demonstrates resilience and stability even against the backdrop of war.

In addition, it is noted that all quantitative performance criteria and structural benchmarks scheduled for the end of September have been met.

It is important for Ukraine not to lose momentum

The IMF also made it clear that Ukraine must maintain the pace of reforms, particularly in the area of domestic revenue mobilization, primarily for macroeconomic stability and restoring fiscal sustainability.

Kyiv's successes on this path have already been commented on by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

According to her, the Ukrainian economy remains resilient, reflecting the ability of households and companies to adapt.

Despite this, it is important to understand that risks are increasing due to strikes on energy infrastructure and tensions in the labor market.

"Contingency planning is key to timely response," emphasized Kristalina Georgieva. Share

She also made it clear that strict implementation of the approved 2025 state budget will be key to the further stability of the economy.