Britain will not choose between Ukraine and the United States amid a diplomatic conflict between the two countries. However, despite this, Britain continues to "fully support" Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.
Points of attention
- Britain reaffirms its full support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion by returning the first tranche of frozen Russian assets worth 3 billion pounds.
- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves underscores the unwavering commitment to assisting the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russian aggression.
- The UK government continues to collaborate with global allies and partners to provide ongoing support to Ukraine, pledging 3 billion pounds annually for this cause.
Britain to provide Ukraine with £3 billion from profits from frozen Russian assets
This was stated by the Chancellor of the Exchequer of Britain, Rachel Reeves.
At the same time, she mentioned that her country had pledged to allocate 3 billion pounds per year, as much as needed to support Ukraine.
She also noted that a recent law passed in Britain allows the use of profits from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.
And the first tranche of this £3 billion funding will be released over the next few days as a sign of our continued commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine.
