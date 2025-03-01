Aid to Ukraine. Britain to provide first tranche of proceeds from frozen Russian assets

Britain will not choose between Ukraine and the United States amid a diplomatic conflict between the two countries. However, despite this, Britain continues to "fully support" Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.

Britain to provide Ukraine with £3 billion from profits from frozen Russian assets

This was stated by the Chancellor of the Exchequer of Britain, Rachel Reeves.

The government is not going to choose between countries. We need to work with our allies and partners around the world, and we will continue to do so. But the Ukrainian people can know that this government, this country, fully stands behind the Ukrainian people. Share

At the same time, she mentioned that her country had pledged to allocate 3 billion pounds per year, as much as needed to support Ukraine.

She also noted that a recent law passed in Britain allows the use of profits from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.