Ukraine has provided the US with new proposals for a minerals deal

Ukraine has submitted new proposals to the US regarding a mineral agreement. In particular, Ukrainian officials have submitted their proposals to US President Donald Trump's special representative, Keith Kellogg, who is currently on his way from Europe to the US, where he is scheduled to meet with the American president in Washington.

Ukraine adjusts US mineral deal

The Ukrainian side proposes to reduce the size of the future fund, which should receive future revenues from mineral extraction in the territories controlled by Ukraine.

Previously, the United States proposed setting the size of this fund at $500 billion, but we have now reduced this proposal to $100 billion and handed it over to Kellogg," the publication's source says.

The Ukrainian authorities also conveyed their wishes for a personal meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US President next week in Washington, so that they can continue discussing all possible terms of the agreement in person.

The new proposals for the agreement, after the previous version brought by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant to Kyiv, also added not only revenues from minerals, but also from ports, and they also concern oil and gas.

The main reason for Kellogg's arrival in Kyiv was ultimately this agreement, Trump told him: you have one task — an agreement, so they worked on it for all three days while Kellogg was in Kyiv, the publication's interlocutor noted. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself doubted whether he should sign the agreement and asked the opinions of those around him.

The day before yesterday, a meeting was held with the heads of various departments, which was dedicated to the agreement on minerals. It was emotional. The president and the head of the State Resource Development Agency, Kyrylo Budanov, even argued a little about the agreement, because they had different views on some things, but in the end, the president is inclined to believe that the agreement will have to be signed in some improved form, the interlocutor noted.

Earlier, five sources told NV that the Ukrainian side received a new version of the agreement on the use of Ukraine's natural resources from its American partners on February 21. The draft agreement, which should unblock further cooperation between the parties in a peaceful settlement, turned out to be an order of magnitude tougher than the first version brought to Kyiv by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant a few days ago.

Ukraine's mining potential

The new version from the American partners proposes to secure 100% ownership of the future fund for the United States and distribute the parties' contributions to the fund in a ratio of two to one, where the Ukrainian side contributes two-thirds with future revenues from production, and the American side — one-third, which it has already provided in the form of weapons.

The American side proposes to set the size of the fund at $500 billion. The agreement covers not only minerals, but also gas and oil. Future revenues from ports are not included in the agreement. Share

The American side considers the agreement to be purely commercial and places the discussion of security guarantees outside the scope of this agreement. The United States also does not make any investment commitments within the framework of the agreement.

The Ukrainian side proposes to review the volume of the fund and establish the need to use the fund's money exclusively for investments in Ukraine.

All sources involved in the work on the contract consider the new draft to be stricter than the previous one and are inclined to believe that Kyiv will be forced to sign the agreement in the near future in order to unblock cooperation on a peaceful settlement.