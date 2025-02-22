Ukraine is not ready to sign a subsoil agreement with the US — the reason is known
Ukraine is not ready to sign a subsoil agreement with the US — the reason is known

Source:  Sky News

As journalists have learned, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is currently not ready to sign an agreement with the United States on the use of Ukrainian natural resources. The main reason lies in the "problematic issues" that are in the current version of the document.

Points of attention

  • Efforts by American and Ukrainian officials to reach an agreement on the subsoil deal reflect the significance of the negotiations in maintaining relations between Kyiv and Washington.
  • The delay in signing the subsoil agreement indicates ongoing challenges in achieving a mutually agreeable deal that addresses the interests of both parties.

The subsoil agreement is still not beneficial for Ukraine

Sky News learned from its insider in Ukraine that the so-called subsoil agreement "is not yet ready for signing, there are a number of problematic issues, and in its current draft form, the president (Zelensky. — ed.) is not ready to accept it."

"Today, the projects do not reflect the partnership in the agreement and contain only unilateral obligations on the part of Ukraine," an anonymous journalistic source said.

According to US President Donald Trump, the mineral deal is part of efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

On February 21, the head of the White House said that this document would be signed soon, but did not name a specific date.

American and Ukrainian officials held talks all night into Friday morning, trying to reach an agreement on the subsoil and stop the deterioration of relations between Kyiv and Washington, Axios reported.

