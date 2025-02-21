Ukraine lost 40% of its gas production — the reason is known

Ukrainian authorities intend to import up to 800 million cubic meters of gas from Europe in February and March. In this way, Kyiv wants to compensate for a drop in production of about 40% due to regular Russian attacks.

Russia has created a new serious problem for Ukraine

What is important to understand is that previously Ukraine produced about 52 million cubic meters of gas daily, and in winter it consumed from 110 to 140 million cubic meters per day.

During the current heating season, Ukrainians could do without imports, but the aggressor country Russia has intensified its attacks.

Against this background, Kyiv is simply forced to import gas to compensate for this reduction in domestic production.

According to insiders, Ukraine's key gas production facilities are vulnerable to Russian attacks because they are located in the frontline Kharkiv region and neighboring Poltava region.

Ukraine has low gas reserves in storage, but with planned imports and its own gas production, it will be able to get through the heating season, which usually lasts from October to April, without limiting gas supplies to industry and the population. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that in the spring it is extremely important for Ukraine to begin pumping gas for the 2025/26 winter season and it is necessary to accumulate about 13 billion cubic meters.