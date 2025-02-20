Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure with missiles and drones at night
Ukraine
Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure with missiles and drones at night

Russian attacks
Source:  online.ua

On the night of February 20, Russian forces carried out a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure. This was announced by Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

  • Russian forces launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, causing damage to production facilities and endangering gas supplies.
  • The Minister of Energy of Ukraine condemns these attacks as terrorism and an attempt to harm Ukrainian citizens.
  • Russia's actions targeting critical civilian infrastructure demonstrate their intent to disrupt gas production and destabilize the gas supply in Ukraine.

Russian attacks on Ukraine's gas system are outright terrorism - Galushchenko

The enemy is once again launching a massive attack on gas infrastructure. Tonight, Russia again carried out another massive missile and drone attack on gas infrastructure. In particular, production facilities were damaged.

As soon as the security situation allowed, specialists began damage assessment and restoration work.

The aim of these criminal attacks is to stop the production of gas, which is necessary for the domestic needs of citizens and for central heating. All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and stabilize the gas supply.

Herman Galushchenko

Herman Galushchenko

Minister of Energy of Ukraine

"While Russia continues to blatantly lie about not attacking critical civilian infrastructure, we are witnessing several missiles simultaneously targeting Ukrainian gas production facilities," the minister noted.

Such actions by the enemy only prove once again that Russia is trying to hurt ordinary Ukrainians, to plunge them into the cold in the middle of winter. This is outright terrorism.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
