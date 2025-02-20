Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure with missiles and drones at night

On the night of February 20, Russian forces carried out a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure. This was announced by Energy Minister German Galushchenko.
Points of attention
- Russian forces launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, causing damage to production facilities and endangering gas supplies.
- The Minister of Energy of Ukraine condemns these attacks as terrorism and an attempt to harm Ukrainian citizens.
- Russia's actions targeting critical civilian infrastructure demonstrate their intent to disrupt gas production and destabilize the gas supply in Ukraine.
Russian attacks on Ukraine's gas system are outright terrorism - Galushchenko
The enemy is once again launching a massive attack on gas infrastructure. Tonight, Russia again carried out another massive missile and drone attack on gas infrastructure. In particular, production facilities were damaged.
As soon as the security situation allowed, specialists began damage assessment and restoration work.
"While Russia continues to blatantly lie about not attacking critical civilian infrastructure, we are witnessing several missiles simultaneously targeting Ukrainian gas production facilities," the minister noted.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-