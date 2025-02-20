Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 80 Russian Drones During Night Attack

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 80 Russian drones during an attack on the night of February 20. Another 78 UAVs were lost in the field.

Air Force reported repelling Russian drone attack

On the night of February 20, 2025, the Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike with various types of air, ground, and sea-based missiles on critical infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region.

In total, 14 missiles were used: cruise missiles - Kh-101/Kh-55cm (launched from the Volgograd region), Kalibr/Iskander-K (from the Black Sea/Crimea); ballistic missiles - Iskander-M/KN-23 (launched from the Voronezh region). Information on the results of combat operations and the consequences of the missile strike is not made public.

In addition, the enemy attacked with the 161st Shahed strike UAV and other types of drone simulators from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack. Share

Report of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As of 10:00, it has been confirmed that 80 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

78 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa, and Kyiv regions suffered.