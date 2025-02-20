Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 80 Russian Drones During Night Attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 80 Russian Drones During Night Attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
drone
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 80 Russian drones during an attack on the night of February 20. Another 78 UAVs were lost in the field.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces effectively destroyed 80 Russian drones during a night attack, showcasing their defense capabilities.
  • The Russian drones were part of a combined strike involving various missile types aimed at critical infrastructure in multiple Ukrainian regions.
  • A total of 14 missiles, including cruise and ballistic ones, were utilized by the Russian occupiers during the attack.

Air Force reported repelling Russian drone attack

On the night of February 20, 2025, the Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike with various types of air, ground, and sea-based missiles on critical infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region.

In total, 14 missiles were used: cruise missiles - Kh-101/Kh-55cm (launched from the Volgograd region), Kalibr/Iskander-K (from the Black Sea/Crimea); ballistic missiles - Iskander-M/KN-23 (launched from the Voronezh region). Information on the results of combat operations and the consequences of the missile strike is not made public.

In addition, the enemy attacked with the 161st Shahed strike UAV and other types of drone simulators from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

Report of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As of 10:00, it has been confirmed that 80 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

78 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa, and Kyiv regions suffered.

In the Kherson region, an enemy guided bomb partially destroyed the entrance to a high-rise building, there are casualties, and rescue operations are ongoing.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Force shoots down 50 drones during new Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Force shoots down 50 drones during new Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk Operation. The Ukrainian Air Force announced a new success
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New Ukrainian Air Force operation in Kursk region - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian night attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force shoots down over 50 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?