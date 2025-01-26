Air Force shoots down 50 drones during new Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 26, Russia attacked Ukraine, launching 72 drones. Air defense forces were able to shoot down most of them.
The Air Force announced details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, enemy drones were launched from five directions in the territory of the Russian Federation: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As of 9:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses have destroyed 50 strike drones and other types of drones. Another nine simulator drones were lost in the air without any negative consequences. Currently, one drone remains in the air.
Air defense systems operated in eight regions: Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack?
In Kharkiv, the windows and roofs of 12 private houses were damaged as a result of a hit in the Osnovyanskyi district.
Also in the city of Sumy, Russian drones damaged the building of one of the educational institutions, an apartment building, and administrative buildings.
According to the Sumy Regional Air Defense Forces, air defense forces managed to destroy seven enemy drones over the region.
