Air Force shoots down 50 drones during new Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of January 26, Russia attacked Ukraine, launching 72 drones. Air defense forces were able to shoot down most of them.

  • Air Force shoots down 50 enemy drones during Russian attack on Ukraine
  • Attack details: drones were launched from five directions in the Russian Federation
  • Buildings damaged in Kharkiv and Sumy by drone strikes
  • Air defense systems were operating in eight regions of Ukraine
  • Russian drones damaged educational institutions and private homes

The Air Force announced details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, enemy drones were launched from five directions in the territory of the Russian Federation: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 9:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses have destroyed 50 strike drones and other types of drones. Another nine simulator drones were lost in the air without any negative consequences. Currently, one drone remains in the air.

Air defense systems operated in eight regions: Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack?

In Kharkiv, the windows and roofs of 12 private houses were damaged as a result of a hit in the Osnovyanskyi district.

During the day, the enemy carried out strikes on Kharkiv with "Molniya" and "Shakhed" drones. These are the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Osnovyanskyi districts of the city.

Also in the city of Sumy, Russian drones damaged the building of one of the educational institutions, an apartment building, and administrative buildings.

According to the Sumy Regional Air Defense Forces, air defense forces managed to destroy seven enemy drones over the region.

Category
