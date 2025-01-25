According to the Air Force Command, during the night the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with two guided aircraft missiles and 61 UAVs.
What is known about the results of repelling an enemy air attack?
It is noted that the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the Black Sea and launched 61 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk to attack Ukraine.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in repelling the enemy air attack.
As of 9:30 a.m., the downing of two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 46 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones was confirmed in the Odessa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad regions.
15 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field.
Downed enemy UAVs caused damage in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Buildings of enterprises, institutions, apartment and private houses, and vehicles were damaged. Special services are eliminating the consequences, and assistance is being provided to the victims.
What is known about the consequences of the night air attack by the Russian army
Cherkasy and the region were subjected to a hostile air attack using drones this night. As a result of the Russian shelling, there is a partial power outage, in particular for residents of the regional center.
According to the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets, the enemy targeted critical infrastructure facilities.
In addition, according to the State Emergency Service, a 9-story building and a production facility were damaged as a result of a hostile drone attack in the Kyiv region.
The State Emergency Service added that a production building in the Fastiv district caught fire as a result of a Russian drone attack.
