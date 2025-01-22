Air defense forces neutralized 95 drones during Russian attack

On the night of January 21-22, the aggressor country Russia launched a new massive drone attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Most of them did not reach their targets thanks to the coordinated work of air defense.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 22 — what is known

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders launched an air attack as early as 7:00 PM on January 21.

This time, the enemy used 99 “Shahed” type strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Chauda — TOT Crimea, Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 10:00, it has been confirmed that 65 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

In addition, it is noted that 30 Russian simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that as a result of the night enemy attack, institutions, industrial enterprises, outbuildings, private and apartment buildings in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Khmelnytskyi regions were damaged.

What is known about the situation on the front on January 21-22?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the situation at the front remains difficult.

During January 21, 121 clashes took place between Russian occupiers and Ukrainian defenders.

The Russian army launched two missile strikes using four missiles on the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and settlements, as well as 70 airstrikes, dropping 90 anti-tank missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 6,000 attacks, including 151 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,899 kamikaze drones to strike.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Gremyach, Slavhorod, Seredyna Buda, Muraviya, Buchki, Vovchanski Khutory, Hlushkivka, Nadiya, Novoserhiivka, Stupochky, Mayske, Druzhba, Kostyantynivka, Toretsk, Novoandreivka.

It is also indicated that on January 21, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery struck 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, four warehouses, two artillery pieces and another important facility of the Russian army.