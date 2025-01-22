Watch: Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on Unity Day

On January 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the Ukrainian people on Unity Day. He drew attention to the fact that in 2022, Ukrainians chose the path not of quarrels and discord, but of a joint struggle to save their homeland.
It is worth noting that the head of state recorded a new video address on Sophia Square in Kyiv, where the Act of Union was proclaimed.
According to the president, our country is strong and independent because it is united and united.
The Head of State recalled that it was after the Act of Union that Right-Bank and Left-Bank Ukraine united into a single state.
Despite this, discord and enemies — not only external, but also internal — prevented the independent country from existing for long.
Russia's full-scale war has become a challenge for Ukraine
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, it was on February 24, 2022 that Ukrainians had to prove how "important it is to preserve unity and stand side by side."
It was a challenge for all the people, but it did not frighten them.
According to the head of state, all future generations of Ukrainians will come to Sofia Square on all holidays "under the blue-yellow flag and in our state."
