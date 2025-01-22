Watch: Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on Unity Day

On January 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the Ukrainian people on Unity Day. He drew attention to the fact that in 2022, Ukrainians chose the path not of quarrels and discord, but of a joint struggle to save their homeland.

Zelensky congratulated Ukraine on Unity Day

It is worth noting that the head of state recorded a new video address on Sophia Square in Kyiv, where the Act of Union was proclaimed.

According to the president, our country is strong and independent because it is united and united.

We always remember this, especially on this day, January 22, the Day of Unity of Ukraine. I am writing this address on St. Sophia Square. A historical place. A place of strength. A place of wisdom given to us by the events that took place here over a hundred years ago, and subsequent episodes of our history, which prove: when we fight, we certainly gain what is ours, but when we quarrel, we lose what is ours. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State recalled that it was after the Act of Union that Right-Bank and Left-Bank Ukraine united into a single state.

Despite this, discord and enemies — not only external, but also internal — prevented the independent country from existing for long.

"Several generations lived under foreign flags, traditions, which were dictated how to live, how to speak, how to think, whom to love, whom to hate. This is what not having one's own statehood is, this is what losing independence is," Zelensky added. Share

Russia's full-scale war has become a challenge for Ukraine

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, it was on February 24, 2022 that Ukrainians had to prove how "important it is to preserve unity and stand side by side."

It was a challenge for all the people, but it did not frighten them.

And we united… At the call from within. And together we were able to stand… In the word — "together" — lies the hidden power of Ukrainians. This is about what we are capable of when we choose not some of our own ambitions, but Ukraine… When we choose not a scythe, but a sword. To defend our own. To defend our own. To defend with all our might. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, all future generations of Ukrainians will come to Sofia Square on all holidays "under the blue-yellow flag and in our state."