Good deal. Blinken hinted at good news for Ukraine from Trump

As stated by the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, the team of the new US President Donald Trump has the necessary prerequisites to reach a good agreement for Ukraine to end the war waged by Russia.

Blinken recalled Biden's main victories

The American diplomat recalled the steps taken by Joe Biden's team, thanks to which "Putin's plan to wipe Ukraine off the map and incorporate it into Russia" was not implemented.

In his opinion, the fact that Ukraine has survived is the most important victory so far.

Blinken also added that the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy is becoming increasingly noticeable.

We see the impact on its future, its inability to invest in critical sectors of the future that could become a source of strength for Russia. Anthony Blinken Head of the US Department of State

According to him, the sanctions burden that Joe Biden's team has imposed on Russia is becoming increasingly heavy.

Blinken believes Trump will bring peace to Ukraine

"I believe that the new administration is in such a position that when and if the Ukrainians want and decide (to negotiate, — ed.) — it can help reach a good agreement," the American diplomat emphasized. Share

Anthony Blinken drew attention to the fact that Donald Trump constantly talks about "good deals", which gives him an opportunity to demonstrate his skills.

In addition, the head of the State Department recalled that for a good agreement, a ceasefire must be achieved, which must be stable and long-lasting.