British leader Keir Starmer said his country was ready to play a "full role" in possible peacekeeping operations in Ukraine if needed.

Britain may still send its peacekeepers to Ukraine

Journalists asked the leader of Great Britain whether official London was ready to join peace talks on Ukraine, including by deploying British troops as a peacekeeping contingent.

I don't want to get ahead of myself, but I've made it clear that we will play our full part — because this is not just about Ukraine's sovereignty. It's about what impact this will have on Britain, on our values, our freedom, our democracy. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official)

Starmer believes that if the aggressor country Russia is still able to seize Ukraine, it will have a negative impact on all of Europe.

By the way, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that during the negotiations in Brussels, the allies focused on the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as one of the safeguards against a new Russian attack.

According to the head of state, he "sees positives" from some colleagues.

What is known about Starmer's visit to Kyiv?

On January 16, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the Ukrainian capital on an official visit. He was met by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.

The leaders of the countries will discuss in detail security guarantees, which will include the possible participation of British military personnel in peacekeeping forces after the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Putin's ambitions to tear Ukraine away from its closest partners have suffered a huge strategic defeat. Instead, we have become closer than ever, and this partnership will take our friendship to a new level, — said Keir Starmer in Kyiv. Share

What is important to understand is that on January 16, 2025, the United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a 100-year partnership agreement.