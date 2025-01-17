British leader Keir Starmer said his country was ready to play a "full role" in possible peacekeeping operations in Ukraine if needed.
Points of attention
- British leader Keir Starmer promises to take an active part in peacekeeping activities in Ukraine if the situation requires it.
- The 100-year partnership agreement between the UK and Ukraine aims to forge strong ties in many areas of cooperation.
- Starmer in Kyiv declared the strategic defeat of dictator Putin in the war against Ukraine.
Britain may still send its peacekeepers to Ukraine
Journalists asked the leader of Great Britain whether official London was ready to join peace talks on Ukraine, including by deploying British troops as a peacekeeping contingent.
Starmer believes that if the aggressor country Russia is still able to seize Ukraine, it will have a negative impact on all of Europe.
By the way, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that during the negotiations in Brussels, the allies focused on the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as one of the safeguards against a new Russian attack.
According to the head of state, he "sees positives" from some colleagues.
What is known about Starmer's visit to Kyiv?
On January 16, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the Ukrainian capital on an official visit. He was met by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.
The leaders of the countries will discuss in detail security guarantees, which will include the possible participation of British military personnel in peacekeeping forces after the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
What is important to understand is that on January 16, 2025, the United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a 100-year partnership agreement.
The countries aim to form strong ties between Kyiv and London across the entire spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defense, to science and technology, education, culture, etc.
