British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. He is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and sign an agreement on expanding military cooperation.

What is known about the agreement to expand military cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain?

It is noted that Starmer is to discuss security guarantees with Zelensky, which will include the possible participation of British military personnel in a peacekeeping force after the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Putin's ambitions to tear Ukraine away from its closest partners have suffered a huge strategic defeat. Instead, we have become closer than ever, and this partnership will take our friendship to a new level, the head of the British government said on the eve of the meeting with Zelensky. Share

Keir Starmer

What other agreements are expected to be signed during Starmer's visit?

It is expected that as a result of his visit, an agreement on partnership and expanded military cooperation will be signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which will include an offer of further military assistance.

The agreement will be concluded against the backdrop of fears that the United States, under the presidency of Donald Trump, may significantly reduce aid to Ukraine.

The new funding will also include environmentally friendly production and assistance to vulnerable populations, including women and veterans.

According to the publication, Starmer will announce the allocation of 40 million pounds to Ukraine as part of the economic recovery and creating opportunities for British companies to start working.