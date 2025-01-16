British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. He is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and sign an agreement on expanding military cooperation.
Points of attention
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Ukraine aims to strengthen military cooperation and security guarantees between the two countries.
- A key focus of the visit is to sign agreements that will provide financial aid of 40 million pounds for economic recovery and development in Ukraine.
- The partnership between Ukraine and the UK will also promote the growth of energy infrastructure and create business opportunities for British companies in the Ukrainian market.
- The military cooperation agreement includes discussions on potential British military participation in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine post-Russian aggression.
- The visit is significant in the context of the US potentially reducing aid to Ukraine, emphasizing the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine's security and economic needs.
What is known about the agreement to expand military cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain?
It is noted that Starmer is to discuss security guarantees with Zelensky, which will include the possible participation of British military personnel in a peacekeeping force after the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
What other agreements are expected to be signed during Starmer's visit?
It is expected that as a result of his visit, an agreement on partnership and expanded military cooperation will be signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which will include an offer of further military assistance.
The agreement will be concluded against the backdrop of fears that the United States, under the presidency of Donald Trump, may significantly reduce aid to Ukraine.
The new funding will also include environmentally friendly production and assistance to vulnerable populations, including women and veterans.
According to the publication, Starmer will announce the allocation of 40 million pounds to Ukraine as part of the economic recovery and creating opportunities for British companies to start working.
This is an extension of the £12.8 billion in support that the UK has already provided to Ukraine, including £7.8 billion in military assistance and ongoing support for Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
