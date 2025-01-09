American billionaire Elon Musk has held private discussions about the possible removal of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before the next election.
Musk once again has absurd ideas about Western leaders
Musk has been a vocal commentator on British politics, calling for Starmer's resignation and last month endorsing a German far-right party ahead of the February election.
The report states that Musk was considering options to destabilize the Labour government and seek ways to support alternative political movements in Britain. These actions could be aimed at changing power in the country.
Musk's comments on this situation could not be obtained at the time of publication.
Additionally, Musk previously criticized Starmer for his alleged failure to prosecute criminals who raped young girls during his time as chief prosecutor (2008–2013).
Musk continues to mock Western leaders
A strange comment by Elon Musk, who is a member of the team of future US President Donald Trump, appeared under a tweet by Justin Trudeau.
Musk played along with Trump's mockery of Canada as the "51st state" and Trudeau as the "governor of the state."
"Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn't matter what you say," Elon Musk wrote.
