He's a fool. Musk unexpectedly demanded Scholz's resignation
Category
Politics
Publication date

He's a fool. Musk unexpectedly demanded Scholz's resignation

Musk publicly criticized Scholz
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is a member of the team of new US President Donald Trump, is demanding that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz resign in response to the deadly attack at a German Christmas market.

Points of attention

  • Elon Musk condemned Scholz and demanded his resignation due to his inability to govern the country.
  • The attacker who carried out the attack in Germany sympathized with a far-right party.
  • Taleb A., who committed the attack, is a specialist in the field of psychiatry and psychotherapy.

Musk publicly criticized Scholz

Scholz should resign immediately… He is an incompetent fool.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

American billionaire

This is how an odious member of Donald Trump's team reacted to reports of an incident in which a car rammed into a crowd of people in the German city of Magdeburg.

According to the latest reports, at least two people have been killed and dozens injured, local authorities said.

It is also impossible to ignore that Elon Musk intervened in the election campaign in Germany by calling the far-right Alternative for Germany ("AfD") the country's savior, provoking an ironic reaction from Scholz.

Details of the terrorist attack in Magdeburg

It recently became known that the Saudi national who attacked visitors to a Christmas market in Magdeburg openly sympathized with the far-right Alternative for Germany.

According to German police, the attacker, Taleb A., who was detained near the scene of the attack, is not an Islamist.

Taleb A. was born in the Saudi city of Hofuf and came to Germany in March 2006 to study. In July 2016, he was recognized as a refugee, according to a previous interview in the Frankfurter Rundschau, because he had received death threats for renouncing Islam.

It is also noted that Taleb A. is a specialist in the field of psychiatry and psychotherapy. He lived and worked in Bernburg, a city of 32,000 inhabitants located between Halle and Magdeburg.

The man had been an activist for years, advising mostly Saudi women on ways to escape their country.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz's government received a vote of no confidence from the Bundestag — what's next
Scholz
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump and Scholz held talks on Ukraine — what they decided
Details of the Trump-Sholz talks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz announced the provision of another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine
Air defense IRIS-T

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?