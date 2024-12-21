He's a fool. Musk unexpectedly demanded Scholz's resignation

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is a member of the team of new US President Donald Trump, is demanding that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz resign in response to the deadly attack at a German Christmas market.

Musk publicly criticized Scholz

Scholz should resign immediately… He is an incompetent fool. Elon Musk American billionaire

This is how an odious member of Donald Trump's team reacted to reports of an incident in which a car rammed into a crowd of people in the German city of Magdeburg.

According to the latest reports, at least two people have been killed and dozens injured, local authorities said.

It is also impossible to ignore that Elon Musk intervened in the election campaign in Germany by calling the far-right Alternative for Germany ("AfD") the country's savior, provoking an ironic reaction from Scholz.

Details of the terrorist attack in Magdeburg

It recently became known that the Saudi national who attacked visitors to a Christmas market in Magdeburg openly sympathized with the far-right Alternative for Germany.

According to German police, the attacker, Taleb A., who was detained near the scene of the attack, is not an Islamist.

Taleb A. was born in the Saudi city of Hofuf and came to Germany in March 2006 to study. In July 2016, he was recognized as a refugee, according to a previous interview in the Frankfurter Rundschau, because he had received death threats for renouncing Islam. Share

It is also noted that Taleb A. is a specialist in the field of psychiatry and psychotherapy. He lived and worked in Bernburg, a city of 32,000 inhabitants located between Halle and Magdeburg.