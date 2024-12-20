German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the transfer of another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine.
- Germany has announced the transfer of another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine, supporting the country's defense capabilities in the face of the conflict with Russia.
- The provision of IRIS-T air defense systems aims to strengthen Ukrainian infrastructure and protect cities targeted by Russian attacks.
What is known about Ukraine receiving another IRIS-T air defense system from Germany?
At the same time, Scholz did not specify whether Ukraine will receive the IRIS-T SLS or SLM.
Will US aid to Ukraine continue in 2025?
Currently, American media outlets are reporting that the White House is preparing what is likely to be the final package of military aid to Ukraine, worth $1.2 billion.
Meanwhile, in a comment to journalists from the Voice of America publication, a senior official from the administration of President Joe Biden, Michael Carpenter, noted that the current US leadership will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, some of which will continue to arrive throughout 2025.
He noted that the current administration, although it has only a month left in power, will continue to increase support for Ukraine.
The White House representative noted that what Ukraine needs most right now is to strengthen its air defense systems.
The senior official also assessed the level of assistance and the development of the military-industrial complex of European countries.
According to him, after almost three years of war, Europe has not invested enough in its defense capabilities.
