Scholz confirmed the delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine. When to wait
Ukraine
Scholz confirmed the delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine. When to wait

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Scholz
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi. They talked about the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

  • Germany, under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is providing ongoing military support to Ukraine, including the delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system against the backdrop of Russian aggression.
  • Ukraine has received various military aid from Germany, such as tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery shells, missiles, and reconnaissance drones, to bolster its defense capabilities.
  • Chancellor Scholz and President Zelenskyi are working together to ensure the best defense and political support for Ukraine, including discussions on possible ways to achieve a just peace in the region.
  • The confirmed delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system by Germany to Ukraine signifies a continuation of unwavering solidarity and commitment to support Ukraine's sovereignty and security.
  • The updated list of military aid from Germany to Ukraine includes a wide range of equipment and ammunition, showcasing a significant effort to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities against potential threats.

Scholz confirmed the delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

This was announced by the spokesman of the federal government, Steffen Gebestreit.

The chancellor confirmed the constant and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine against the background of Russian aggression, which has lasted for almost 1,000 days. He assured that Germany will continue to support Ukraine in the military sphere in close coordination with European and international partners.

According to him, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the German government for military support, especially for strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

It is noted that the federal chancellor and the Ukrainian president agreed to continue a constructive exchange of views on possible ways to a just peace in Ukraine and to maintain close contacts.

Germany will transfer the air defense system to Ukraine

Zelensky reported that Scholz confirmed that the sixth of the planned IRIS-T air defense systems will arrive in Ukraine by the end of this year.

We also discussed the supply of air defense in the coming year and the prospects for additional assistance with air defense from Germany.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky, the leaders of the states coordinated the steps needed to ensure the best defense and political support for Ukraine. They agreed on the importance of preserving the Rammstein format and holding another meeting of the coordination group.

In addition, he emphasized the need to present Ukraine's vision of a just and lasting peace at the G20 summit in Brazil and thanked Germany for its willingness to support us in this.

Germany has updated the list of military aid to Ukraine

According to the updated list, Ukraine received from Germany:

  • 8 Leopard 1A5 tanks (transferred together with Denmark),

  • 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles,

  • 6 howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000,

  • 1 bridge-laying tank BEAVER,

  • 2 WISENT 1 armored engineering vehicles.

  • 4 cars with protection against mines and ambushes.

Additional ammunition for Leopard 1, Leopard 2, Marder, 24,000 artillery shells, Sea Sparrow missiles, missiles for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system, 30 Vector reconnaissance drones are also mentioned.

Additionally, Berlin transmitted:

  • 100 H-PEMBS portable demining systems,

  • 90 minesweepers,

  • one mine plow,

  • two mobile antenna-mast systems,

  • 57 laser rangefinders,

  • 3000 RGW 90 anti-tank grenade launchers,

  • 25 thousand cartridges of 40 mm caliber.

Other equipment transferred includes 75,000 harnesses, 460 MK 556 assault rifles, 90 HLR 338 sniper rifles with ammunition, 30 CR 308 rifles, and 3,000 SFP9 pistols.

