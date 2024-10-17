Germany updated the list of regular military aid to Ukraine. What went in there

On October 17, the German government announced the delivery of another batch of military aid to Ukraine, which includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers.

Germany has updated the list of military aid to Ukraine

According to the updated list, Ukraine received from Germany:

8 Leopard 1A5 tanks (transferred together with Denmark),

20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles,

6 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers,

1 bridge-laying tank BEAVER,

2 WISENT 1 armored engineering vehicles.

4 cars with protection against mines and ambushes.

Additional ammunition for Leopard 1, Leopard 2, Marder, 24,000 artillery shells, Sea Sparrow missiles, missiles for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system, 30 Vector reconnaissance drones are also mentioned.

Additionally, Berlin conveyed:

100 H-PEMBS portable demining systems,

90 minesweepers,

one mine plow,

two mobile antenna-mast systems,

57 laser rangefinders,

3000 RGW 90 anti-tank grenade launchers,

25 thousand cartridges of 40 mm caliber.

Other equipment transferred includes 75,000 harnesses, 460 MK 556 assault rifles, 90 HLR 338 sniper rifles with ammunition, 30 CR 308 rifles, and 3,000 SFP9 pistols. Share

In addition, Germany announced the supply to Ukraine of:

AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder missiles,

two TRML-4D aerial surveillance radar stations,

4000 attack drones,

360 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones,

42 thousand 40 mm caliber ammunition,

winter clothes.

Scholz announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

On October 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived in Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who announced the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine in the amount of 1.4 billion euros by the end of the year.

The Chancellor of Germany stated this during a joint briefing with Zelenskyi.

By the end of the year, with the support of partners — Belgium, Denmark, Norway — we will deliver another package worth 1.4 billion euros to Ukraine.

It is noted that a new aid package for Kyiv will be formed by the end of the year with the support of Belgium, Denmark, and Norway.