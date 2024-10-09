Germany transferred two Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine

Germany handed over new IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about medium-range (SLM) and short-range (SLS) anti-aircraft missile systems.
Ukraine received two Iris-T air defense systems from Germany
The head of the special staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Freuding, said that last week Germany delivered an IRIS-T SLM battery together with two IRIS-T SLS launchers.
Christian Freuding also noted that by the end of the year, Germany plans to transfer two more anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.
In addition, Germany will continue to supply light armored vehicles, main battle tanks and significant amounts of artillery ammunition.
The general added that the financing of the IRIS-T SLM battery was partly carried out by Norway as part of a German initiative.
Germany handed Ukraine a new military package
The day before, Germany provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. The new aid package includes:
one air defense system IRIS-T SLS;
14 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber;
10 unmanned surface ships;
16 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;
materials for disposal of explosive objects;
six highly mobile mining excavators;
one Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicle with spare parts;
55 thousand first aid kits;
700 MK 556 assault rifles;
10 high-precision HLR 338 rifles with cartridges;
50 CR 308 rifles.
Earlier, Germany announced the transfer of an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, providing a quarter of its stocks of these systems. However, Berlin refused to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
