The German government did not provide the necessary funding for the planned transfer of the additional IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine due to a de facto freeze on aid.

What is known about the disruption of the transfer of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine due to the lack of funding from Germany

According to the journalists of the publication with reference to the interlocutors, after the missile attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital in July, the manufacturer of the IRIS-T systems was ready to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine, but the German government refused to finance this initiative.

According to the interlocutor, the manufacturer, Diehl Defense, offered to transfer the air defense system immediately after the missile attack of the Russian army on "Okhmatdyt", because another customer of the same system was ready to give it up in favor of Ukraine.

However, contrary to the wishes of the head of the German Ministry of Defense Boris Pistorius, the approval of the funding never took place.

What is known about the blocking by the German government of further aid to Ukraine

According to the publication, the German government's new restrictions on additional aid to Ukraine prevent its allocation this year in the amount of 4 billion euros.

The Ministry of Defense really wanted to order military equipment for Ukraine for this amount this year, but the Chancellery and the Ministry of Finance are obviously against it, the authors of the material emphasize. Share

Among other weapons whose supply is blocked due to the decision of the German authorities are artillery ammunition, drones, maintenance costs and spare parts for already delivered German weapons, such as tanks and howitzers.

It is noted that only a small part of the supply of these weapons is still financed by the remaining funds.