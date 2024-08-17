The German government did not provide the necessary funding for the planned transfer of the additional IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine due to a de facto freeze on aid.
Points of attention
- The German government refused to fund the transfer of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine, despite the manufacturer's readiness to supply after a Russian missile attack.
- Germany has blocked additional aid to Ukraine, including a planned 4 billion euros worth of weapons, hindering Ukraine's efforts to acquire new military equipment.
- New orders for military equipment for Ukraine until 2028 are unlikely due to the restrictions imposed by the German government.
- Ukraine is currently relying on old contracts for the purchase of weapons, with only a portion of the supplies still being financed by existing funds.
- The disruption in the transfer of the IRIS-T air defense system highlights the complexities of international aid and arms deals in the context of geopolitical tensions.
What is known about the disruption of the transfer of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine due to the lack of funding from Germany
According to the journalists of the publication with reference to the interlocutors, after the missile attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital in July, the manufacturer of the IRIS-T systems was ready to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine, but the German government refused to finance this initiative.
According to the interlocutor, the manufacturer, Diehl Defense, offered to transfer the air defense system immediately after the missile attack of the Russian army on "Okhmatdyt", because another customer of the same system was ready to give it up in favor of Ukraine.
However, contrary to the wishes of the head of the German Ministry of Defense Boris Pistorius, the approval of the funding never took place.
What is known about the blocking by the German government of further aid to Ukraine
According to the publication, the German government's new restrictions on additional aid to Ukraine prevent its allocation this year in the amount of 4 billion euros.
Among other weapons whose supply is blocked due to the decision of the German authorities are artillery ammunition, drones, maintenance costs and spare parts for already delivered German weapons, such as tanks and howitzers.
It is noted that only a small part of the supply of these weapons is still financed by the remaining funds.
According to the expert, new orders for the period up to 2028 are hardly possible. Currently, Ukraine still receives supplies, but only under old contracts.
