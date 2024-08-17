The German government disrupted the transfer of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

The German government disrupted the transfer of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

Air defense IRIS-T
Читати українською
Source:  Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

The German government did not provide the necessary funding for the planned transfer of the additional IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine due to a de facto freeze on aid.

Points of attention

  • The German government refused to fund the transfer of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine, despite the manufacturer's readiness to supply after a Russian missile attack.
  • Germany has blocked additional aid to Ukraine, including a planned 4 billion euros worth of weapons, hindering Ukraine's efforts to acquire new military equipment.
  • New orders for military equipment for Ukraine until 2028 are unlikely due to the restrictions imposed by the German government.
  • Ukraine is currently relying on old contracts for the purchase of weapons, with only a portion of the supplies still being financed by existing funds.
  • The disruption in the transfer of the IRIS-T air defense system highlights the complexities of international aid and arms deals in the context of geopolitical tensions.

What is known about the disruption of the transfer of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine due to the lack of funding from Germany

According to the journalists of the publication with reference to the interlocutors, after the missile attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital in July, the manufacturer of the IRIS-T systems was ready to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine, but the German government refused to finance this initiative.

According to the interlocutor, the manufacturer, Diehl Defense, offered to transfer the air defense system immediately after the missile attack of the Russian army on "Okhmatdyt", because another customer of the same system was ready to give it up in favor of Ukraine.

However, contrary to the wishes of the head of the German Ministry of Defense Boris Pistorius, the approval of the funding never took place.

The German government refused to finance the supply of the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

What is known about the blocking by the German government of further aid to Ukraine

According to the publication, the German government's new restrictions on additional aid to Ukraine prevent its allocation this year in the amount of 4 billion euros.

The Ministry of Defense really wanted to order military equipment for Ukraine for this amount this year, but the Chancellery and the Ministry of Finance are obviously against it, the authors of the material emphasize.

Among other weapons whose supply is blocked due to the decision of the German authorities are artillery ammunition, drones, maintenance costs and spare parts for already delivered German weapons, such as tanks and howitzers.

It is noted that only a small part of the supply of these weapons is still financed by the remaining funds.

According to the expert, new orders for the period up to 2028 are hardly possible. Currently, Ukraine still receives supplies, but only under old contracts.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A scandal broke out in Germany amid calls to cut aid to Ukraine
Michael Kretschmer
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The clock is ticking. Commander Hiss urged Germany to prepare for a major war
Michael Hiss
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany refused to allocate additional financial aid to Ukraine
Olaf Scholz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?