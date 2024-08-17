The current budget plan of the German government does not provide for the allocation of new funds to support Ukraine.

What is known about Germany's plans for financial aid to Ukraine

Journalists of the publication note that opposition German politicians have already accused the authorities of effectively freezing financial and military aid to Ukraine.

It is emphasized that at the request of Chancellor Olaf Scholtz, the government will not approve additional requests from the Ministry of Defense of the country to provide additional military aid to Ukraine.

The authors of the material add that already approved financial and military aid will continue to flow to Ukraine.

German tanks in Ukraine

It is noted that the actual freezing of financial and military aid to Ukraine by Germany is carried out as part of austerity measures by the Chancellery and the Ministry of Finance of the country.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner conveyed the corresponding request in a letter to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on August 5.

Journalists of the publication emphasize that the ban has actually already come into effect and will have negative consequences for Ukraine.

As planned follow-on military support is set to be cut in half next year, then reduced to less than a tenth of the current amount in 2027.

However, according to representatives of the Ministry of Finance of Germany, the situation looks completely different.

Lindner's August 5 letter, which is available to FAS, shows that he does not expect a sudden cut in funds for Ukraine.

However, the money will now come not from the federal budget, but from the frozen assets of the Russian central bank.

Ukraine's allies confiscated about 300 billion dollars after a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation, and the G7 countries at their summit in Italy decided to use the proceeds of this money to finance a 50 billion dollar loan for Kyiv.

Now Lindner expects that Ukraine will use this money to "cover a significant part of its military needs."

However, the decision of the G7 countries is still far from being implemented and is legally controversial.

International negotiations are ongoing, and no one at any of the federal agencies FAS spoke with knows how many months it will be before the money finally arrives.

According to one of the representatives of the German government, the limit has been reached, beyond which Germany can no longer make any promises regarding further assistance to Ukraine.

New orders for Ukraine are not placed, as they are no longer financed, the budget committee of the Bundestag said. Share

The information was also confirmed by the opposition politician Ingo Gedechen.

From day to day, Olaf Scholz and his coalition are freezing financial and, therefore, military support to Ukraine, Goedechen noted. Share

What is wrong with Germany's support of the military equipment transferred to Ukraine

FAS observations in the war zone illustrate the impact of the continued lack of support from Germany.

Some of the German guns in the front line have so little spare parts and ammunition that they can only fire three or four rounds a day.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000's high rate of fire, one of its greatest strengths, cannot be used.

Due to the lack of special ammunition, it cannot develop its long firing range.

Since spare parts are also in short supply, individual copies of the Leopard 1A5 howitzer or main battle tank are repeatedly dismantled for spare parts to keep the others running.

According to information from several sources, the ban on additional funding for military aid to Ukraine has led to a "real controversy" in the federal government.

The Chancellery wants to suspend the funding, but the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy do not agree.