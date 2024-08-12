Germany has confirmed the legality of using weapons provided to Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation

Weapons provided by Germany to the Ukrainian side, from the moment of their transfer, become the property of Ukraine and can be used by it as the Armed Forces of Ukraine deems necessary and correct.

Germany confirmed Ukraine's right to use the provided weapons in Kursk region

For the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, there is no question of the legality of the actions of the Armed Forces on the territory of the Kursk region: international law provides for the possibility of conducting military operations on the territory of the aggressor country for the sake of defending one's own state. This does not imply any special conditions for the use of weapons provided by the Bundeswehr.

This was stated at a briefing on Monday by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Germany, Arno Kollatz.

After the weapons from Germany were handed over to Ukraine, they already belong to Ukraine, they are Ukrainian weapons... There are no obstacles, so Ukraine is free to choose its options, - said the officer, adding that Ukraine is also obliged to comply with international rights Arno Collatz Spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany

Kollats clarified that the use of long-range weapons is another, political issue, but this is not the case.

The deputy spokesman of the Federal Government, Wolfgang Buchner, for his part, said that Berlin is intensively consulting with close allies and with the government in Kyiv regarding the "specific weapons systems" used by Ukraine.

The deputy spokesman did not give an assessment of the operation in the Kursk region, noting that the military situation is constantly changing, "contradictory and sometimes deliberately falsified news" is coming from the scene of events. It's a top secret operation, "prepared without feedback," he added, noting that all indications are that it's a limited operation, so it's too early to judge. Share

Earlier, the head of the defense committee of the Bundestag, Markus Faber, said that German military aid to Ukraine is the best investment in the security of Europe, because it reduces the potential of the Russian threat every day. He added that he sees no problem in using German, for example, armored vehicles on Russian territory.

Germany is not against Ukraine's use of Leopard tanks on the territory of the Russian Federation

According to Markus Faber, the head of the defense committee of the German parliament, after the transfer of Western weapons to Ukraine, they become Ukrainian and the country gets the right to use them at its own discretion.

Faber emphasized that Ukraine can use the weapons received from Germany for combat operations on the territory of Russia, in particular, Leopard-2 tanks.