Compensation for aid to Ukraine. Germany will provide the Czech Republic with 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks

Germany hands the Czech Republic 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and one Büffel 3 armored recovery vehicle on a Leopard 2A4 chassis for assistance to Ukraine.
The Czech Republic will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany
The relevant acceptance documents were signed by the Czech Ministry of Defense, reports
It is emphasized that Prague will receive supplies from Berlin as compensation for helping Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation.
The Czech Republic will receive the first Leopard 2A4s in 2024, the last ones by the end of 2026.
The publication notes that earlier, during 2022-2023, the Czech Republic received a similar gift, the total amount of which was about 154 million euros.
Germany will provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks
Such data are contained in the list updated on July 29 on the website of the German government.
In particular, within the framework of a joint project with Denmark, Germany transferred 8 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks with spare parts (previously 50 units were transferred).
From the stocks of the Bundeswehr and industry, 21,000 ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft guns were provided (a total of 176,000 were delivered).
