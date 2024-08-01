Compensation for aid to Ukraine. Germany will provide the Czech Republic with 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks

Germany hands the Czech Republic 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and one Büffel 3 armored recovery vehicle on a Leopard 2A4 chassis for assistance to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany

The relevant acceptance documents were signed by the Czech Ministry of Defense, reports

It is emphasized that Prague will receive supplies from Berlin as compensation for helping Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation.

The Czech Republic will receive the first Leopard 2A4s in 2024, the last ones by the end of 2026.

The publication notes that earlier, during 2022-2023, the Czech Republic received a similar gift, the total amount of which was about 154 million euros.

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic is also currently conducting negotiations with the aim of purchasing the next 15 tanks of the same modification from Germany for the country's army, as announced by Prime Minister Petro Fiala in February. As a result, the Czech Republic may end up with 42 Leopard 2A4 tanks and 3 repair and evacuation vehicles. Share

Germany will provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks

Such data are contained in the list updated on July 29 on the website of the German government.

In particular, within the framework of a joint project with Denmark, Germany transferred 8 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks with spare parts (previously 50 units were transferred).