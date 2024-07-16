Ukraine soon to receive new batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Spain

Spain has started transferring a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. It includes 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, several excavators and a large number of anti-tank missiles.

Spain transfers a new batch of Leopard 2 to Ukraine

As noted, the multimodal transportation to Ukraine of 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks has begun, which have undergone the process of repair, adjustment and readiness at the Santa Bárbara Sistemas plant in Alcalá de Guadaira, as well as appropriate tests to verify their total operational efficiency.

The agency noted that a new batch of aid will arrive in Poland this weekend, after which it will be delivered to the Ukrainian military.

The armed forces of Ukraine will be responsible for the last stage of movement through the territory of Ukraine before it is handed over to the operational units of the Ukrainian army, the message says. Share

At the same time, it is emphasized that with the new batch of Leopard 2A4 tanks, Spain has transferred 20 such tanks to Ukraine and plans to prepare or transfer another new set in the second half of 2024.

What is known about aid to Ukraine from Spain

From the first days of Russia's war against Ukraine, Spain became one of the key partners, providing significant assistance to the Ukrainian people. This support is multifaceted, covering military, humanitarian and financial spheres.

Spain provided Ukraine with 600 million euros in military aid, including weapons, ammunition, communication and intelligence equipment, as well as medical equipment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said that Spain would provide additional air defence to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks.