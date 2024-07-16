Ukraine soon to receive new batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Spain
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine soon to receive new batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Spain

Leopard
Читати українською
Source:  Ministry of Defense of Spain

Spain has started transferring a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. It includes 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, several excavators and a large number of anti-tank missiles.

Points of attention

  • Spain is transferring a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and other military equipment.
  • Spain provided significant financial and military aid, including other military equipment and anti-tank missiles, to support the war against Ukraine.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises the importance of air defence equipment that Spain will provide for Ukraine's defence.
  • With a new batch of Leopard 2A4 tanks and plans to transfer another set, Spain continues to support Ukraine.

Spain transfers a new batch of Leopard 2 to Ukraine

As noted, the multimodal transportation to Ukraine of 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks has begun, which have undergone the process of repair, adjustment and readiness at the Santa Bárbara Sistemas plant in Alcalá de Guadaira, as well as appropriate tests to verify their total operational efficiency.

The agency noted that a new batch of aid will arrive in Poland this weekend, after which it will be delivered to the Ukrainian military.

The armed forces of Ukraine will be responsible for the last stage of movement through the territory of Ukraine before it is handed over to the operational units of the Ukrainian army, the message says.

At the same time, it is emphasized that with the new batch of Leopard 2A4 tanks, Spain has transferred 20 such tanks to Ukraine and plans to prepare or transfer another new set in the second half of 2024.

What is known about aid to Ukraine from Spain

From the first days of Russia's war against Ukraine, Spain became one of the key partners, providing significant assistance to the Ukrainian people. This support is multifaceted, covering military, humanitarian and financial spheres.

Spain provided Ukraine with 600 million euros in military aid, including weapons, ammunition, communication and intelligence equipment, as well as medical equipment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said that Spain would provide additional air defence to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Spain to send tanks and ammunition to Ukraine
Leopard tanks
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Spain to transfer over €1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine
Spain
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine, Spain sign bilateral security agreement - video
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Sanchez

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?